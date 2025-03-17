Skip to main content
Local News

Whitey Taylor found not guilty on all charges following trial

Tags: Whitey Taylor, Boones Mill, Trial, Court

BOONES MILL, Va. – Former Boones Mill mayoral candidate Whitey Taylor, charged with several misdemeanors, was found not guilty on all charges.

Taylor, who owns and operates the trump store in Boones Mill, was charged back in October. Court records show that three different women each filed assault and battery cases against him. One of the women also accused him of indecent exposure.

In today’s trial, the Commonwealth called those three accusers and a witness to the stand, while the defense called 5, including Taylor himself.

The judge said the verdict was based on reasonable doubt.

