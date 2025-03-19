Skip to main content
Local News

Gears for Gaudio event set for March 23 at Boonsboro Shopping Center

Cash Gaudio (Photo courtesy of Micah Gaudio 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

BOONSBORO, Va. – The Gears for Gaudio event will take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boonsboro Shopping Center. This car and truck show honors Cash Gaudio, with proceeds benefiting the Live Like Cash Gaudio Foundation. In honor of Cash, attendees are encouraged to wear orange and purple.

Attendees can look forward to an array of activities including food, drinks, games, music, a silent auction and a car contest. The event promises fun for the whole family, with an entry fee of $5 for adults and free admission for kids. Participants in the car contest can enter for a $10 fee, showcasing their vehicles in a friendly competition.

For those interested in volunteering or showcasing their vehicles, sign up here. Join the celebration of Cash’s life and love for cars, and contribute to a cause that keeps his spirit alive. For more details, visit the event’s page.

For more about Cash’s story and the family’s remembrance, you can read the full article on here.

