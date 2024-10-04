‘No mother should watch the life slip away from their child’: Family Remembers bright light of Cash Gaudio

LYNCHBURG, Va. – “It was just a random, Monday afternoon. Nothing different. It was just a normal day, until it wasn’t,” Cash Gaudio’s mom Shannon Meyers said.

A family in Lynchburg has been shattered by grief.

“No mother should watch the life slip away from their child, while they’re helpless to do anything to stop it,” Shannon said.

On Monday, 19 year-old Cash Gaudio was shot and killed in his driveway - leaving his family to pick up the pieces.

“I’m just trying to cling to the fact that I was there when he came into the world, and he hopefully heard my voice as he slipped into Jesus’ arms,” Shannon said.

10 News had the opportunity to sit down with his stepdad Jeff Meyers, mom Shannon Meyers, sister McKenna-Kate Gaudio and dad Micah Gaudio.

They say they’re broken, but want to show the world what a light Cash was.

“What made Cash, Cash?” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman asked.

“So many things,” they all said.

But what they say shined the brightest, was his relationship with God and the people around him.

“He inspired people. He didn’t mind saying it if it was uncomfortable because he cared so much. People could maybe take it the wrong way, but when they thought about it later, ‘Man, thanks for taking the time to say something,” Micah said.

Cash’s love for his family was evident in everything he did, from the time he was small, to his last day here.

“One morning I went in there and picked him up, and I said, ‘Buddy, you are so heavy! What am I going to do when I can’t carry you anymore?’ and he was still half asleep with his head on my shoulder and he said, ‘Then I’ll just carry you,’” Shannon said.

He never left I love you unsaid.

“Every day it didn’t fail. He would snap me a picture of whatever he was doing. Text, call, all the time. And it wasn’t just us,” Micah said.

Their message? Always take the picture, the phone call, and the extra second with the people you love.

“Don’t just be in the moment because you might not have the moment one day. I am so grateful that I have a record of his life of the silliest things and video that we can cling to and look at and keep his memory alive,” Shannon said.

Their using Cash’s passion for God and the people around him to create a scholarship fund for both LCA and SMLCA where he attended school. It’s raised over $20,000 so far.

“I want people to know my baby brother’s name and who he was. And how good of a person he was. I just want people to know him,” McKenna-Kate said.

They’re holding on tight to the pieces left behind - from his beloved bible, to stuffed animals, to even old t-shirts.”

“This brings me so much peace,” Micah said.

If you would like to contribute to the Cash Gaudio Memorial Scholarship Fund, you can do so here.

The family will receive guests for a visitation service on Sunday, October 6th, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at the Thomas Road Baptist Church Main Sanctuary.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:30 p.m..