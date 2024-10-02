Faith and Fortitude: Lynchburg’s United Front after loss

LYNCHBURG, VA – It was on Fairlea Court where 19-year-old Cash Gaudio was shot and killed in his own driveway.

10 News stopped by the house Wednesday to pay our respects to his parents.

They weren’t ready to go on camera but spoke to us for a while about who Cash was.

They tell us Cash was extremely loving, and put his faith above all else.”

Shocked by his death, the Lynchburg community is coming together to remember Cash.

“God give them what they need. Whatever that is, give them what they need,” one man prayed.

Dozens of friends, family and people in the community came together for a night of prayer and worship on Tuesday night. It was to remember Cash and Will Bettenhausen - An LCA senior killed in a car accident last week.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We serve a God that we don’t understand. Especially in times like this,” Pastor P.J. Preston with the Hope Company said.

It’s a service Cash’s parents say spoke to the core of who Cash was - a Christian who showed his faith, loud and proud

“In times like these, what do we do? We have questions. Can I say to you, God can handle your questions,” Preston said.

One of those questions the community is asking: why?

“As far as motive, that’s something we’re still looking into,” LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema said.

Off camera, Cash’s dad showed us a surveillance picture of suspect Nathaniel Pridemore, holding a child moments after reportedly shooting Cash.

He asked us not to use the photo, but LPD calls it “disturbing.”

“You’ve probably seen it on social media, but he unfortunately had the three-year-old in one arm, while he had a firearm in the other. And that is so disturbing. That three-year-old child... I can’t imagine,” Zuidema said.

For now, the community continues to grapple with next steps.

“What do we do in times like this? The only thing I know is to cling to the word of God,” Preston said.

A night of prayer, worship and reflection is being held in the Thomas Road Baptist Church worship center Wednesday at 7:15. It’s open to the public, and anyone who wants to come pay their respects.