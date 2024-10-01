17-year-old boy dies after Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Bedford County crash that left a 17-year-old dead.

It happened on Friday at about 10:10 p.m. on Bellevue Road, not far from Route 221.

Authorities said William Edward Bettenhausen, of Forest, had been driving in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta when he lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway, hitting a fence and tree.

Bettenhausen was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died on Sept. 29, according to State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.