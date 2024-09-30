Person of interest detained after shooting incident leaves one dead in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead and a person of interest has been detained after a shooting in Lynchburg on Monday, according to LPD.

At 3:45 p.m. the Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Fairlea Court.

Recommended Videos

Police say an adult man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The LPD also said that a person of interest has been detained and there is no active threat to the public.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.