Three homicides in Lynchburg over two day period

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three people have been killed in Lynchburg between Monday and Tuesday and police said in a press conference Tuesday that two of those people were killed by the same person.

Police say Monday afternoon 33-year-old Nathaniel Pridemore shot and killed 19-year-old Cash Gaudio on Fairelea Court. Police then tracked his vehicle.

Police said when they found Pridemore he was holding his 3-year-old child in one arm and waving a gun in the other.

Pridemore was arrested and charged with second degree murder and police say this incident is linked to the death of that child’s mother.

36-year-old Christina Hamilton was found shot to death at the home she and Pridemore shared on Tunbridge Road. Police say Pridemore is a person of interest in her death.

In a separate case, Lynchburg Police say Anthony Davis was shot and killed on Watergate Road.

Police are currently searching for suspects in connection to that incident but there is no ongoing threat to the community.

These investigations remain active and 10 News will update this story as information becomes available.