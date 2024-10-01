Lynchburg Police to hold press conference regarding recent homicide investigations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department will be holding a joint press conference this afternoon with community leaders to address the recent homicides and the investigations into them.

As previously reported a 19-year-old, Cash Gaudio, was killed in a shooting incident at 3:45 p.m. Monday. That incident led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man.

Later, a 36-year-old, Anthony Davis, died in an overnight shooting in the 100 block of Watergate Drive. That investigation is currently ongoing.

10 News will have the live stream here at 4:30 p.m.