Lynchburg shooting leaves 36-year-old man dead

LYNCBURG, Va. – A 36-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at about 12:37 a.m. in the 100 block of Water Gate Drive.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim, 36-year-old Anthony Dwight Davis, later died as a result of his injuries despite life-saving measures, authorities said.

The Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Owen at 434-455-6060 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device, or text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.

This investigation is active and ongoing.