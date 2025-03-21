ICYMI: President Donald Trump signs executive order to dismantle the Department of Education

WASHINGTON D.C – Early Thursday evening, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States, and Communities." In it, The President ordered current Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities while ensuring the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”

You can watch the full signing of the executive order here.