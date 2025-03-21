Skip to main content
ICYMI: President Donald Trump signs executive order to dismantle the Department of Education

Tags: Donald Trump, President Trump, Executive Order, Department of Education

WASHINGTON D.C – Early Thursday evening, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States, and Communities." In it, The President ordered current Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities while ensuring the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”

You can watch the full signing of the executive order here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

