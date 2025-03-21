Skip to main content
WATCH: Roanoke airport therapy dog eases nerves for travelers

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va. – Flying can be stressful, but at the Roanoke Blacksburg Airport, there is a four-legged friend ready to help.

Meet Lucy Lou, the therapy dog. Lucy is part of the airport’s pet therapy program and has been working there for six months. She’s a Petite Bernese, certified by Pet Partners, and has completed extensive training to provide support to passengers.

She just brings joy. You see the people’s eyes light up. I know instantly whether they’re going to receive her or not, because the adults mostly will look at her, their eyes get big and we know we have to go visit them."

Lucy can only work for two hours a day to avoid being stressed out. The airport is looking to expand its pet therapy program and welcomes other certified pet therapy teams to apply.

