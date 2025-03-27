Explore Virginia’s newly designated historic landmarks

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources just announced that nine historic sites have officially been designated as Virginia Landmarks. These sites, in the Commonwealth, showcase the rich tapestry of history and culture that Virginia has to offer.

The Commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources approved these properties for placement on the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) during its quarterly public meeting on March 20, 2025, in Richmond. The VLR is the official list of places in Virginia that hold historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance.

These designations not only shine a light on the historical significance of these sites but also invite everyone to explore and appreciate Virginia’s diverse heritage. So, whether you’re a history buff or just looking for a fun day trip, visiting these landmarks is a great way to connect with the stories and experiences that have shaped Virginia’s past!

Sites included in the designation

Sublett’s Tavern, Powhatan County

Established in 1813, Sublett’s Tavern is a vernacular-style frame house that served as both a home for its owner, William Sublett, and a commercial establishment offering food and drink to locals and travelers heading to Richmond.

Christchurch School, Middlesex County

Opened in 1921, Christchurch School was part of an Episcopalian initiative to provide reliable secondary education during a time of social change in Virginia.

37th Street Cottages Historic District, Virginia Beach

This district features three beach cottages built between 1913 and 1928, originally intended as vacation homes. During World War II, they were converted into apartments to address housing shortages caused by military presence.

Fall Hill Avenue Historic District, Fredericksburg

This district represents Fredericksburg’s growth post-World War II and highlights Modern architecture, centering around the former Mary Washington Hospital.

Little Valley School, Carroll County

Little Valley School served white students from local farming families until its closure in 1953. The two-classroom frame schoolhouse is a rare example of a school built for white children during segregation in Virginia’s public schools.

Hunton Branch YMCA, Lynchburg

This YMCA was built specifically for the city’s Black residents and remains an active recreational center, providing a space for the community since its opening in 1956.

Norfolk & Western Class “A” No. 1218 Locomotive, Roanoke

Displayed at the Virginia Museum of Transportation, this coal-burning locomotive exemplifies the last great advances in steam locomotive technology.

Gilbert’s Restaurant, Chatham

Built circa 1945, Gilbert’s Restaurant served as a gas station, store, and café for Black citizens during Jim Crow segregation. It became a significant community hub, promoting entrepreneurship and civil rights.

Talbot Park Apartments, Norfolk

Built between 1942 and 1949 during a housing shortage caused by rapid population growth, the Talbot Park Apartments offered a suburban lifestyle with green spaces and natural light. Commissioned by developers James Rosati and Fred C. Trump and designed by architect Bernard B. Spigel, these garden apartments were funded by the Federal Housing Administration, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving housing during that time.