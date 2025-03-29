Motorcycle ride held in honor of Autumn Bushman

ROANOKE, Va. – A funeral was held in honor of 10-year-old Autumn Bushman, but before that, a motorcycle ride was held in her memory to show support for the family.

Autumn always loved her father’s motorcycle, so on Saturday, over 200 bikers gathered in Lynchburg at 10:30 a.m., and rode all the way to the Lotz Funeral Home.

The riders said that while it is sad that it took a tragedy for the community to rally together, everyone is a family at the end of the day.

“The brotherhood is just something I’ve never seen before. It’s just everybody comes together when a tragedy hits; they come together, and you see all these groups. They stand for different things, but at some point, everyone’s a family.” Chris Carr, Director of Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry

The bikers were also gathering donations to help Autumn’s family.