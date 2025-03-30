One dead following house fire in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. – One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Altavista on Saturday, Altavista Fire Company said.

AFC said they responded to reports of a structure fire on the 1000 block of 7th Street around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. AFC was informed there was one person trapped in the home.

Authorities said upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a one-story home. Unfortunately, by the time crews made it into the home, they found one resident who had already succumbed to his injuries due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.