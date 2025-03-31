One injured following shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One man was injured following a shooting that occurred in Franklin County on Sunday night, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

FCSO said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Blue Spruce Drive in Martinsville. Deputies were told a man was shot after entering another person’s property. Upon arrival, deputies provided first aid to the injured man until EMS arrived. He was later airlifted to a local hospital for further treatment.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have yet been filed.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.