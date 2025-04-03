Danville wins national sustainability award for PLAN Danville initiative

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville has been recognized as a winner in the American Planning Association’s 12th Annual Awards for Excellence in Sustainability. The city received the Community Award for its initiative, PLAN Danville | A Comprehensive Guide to the Future.
“This award is a recognition of the efforts of the residents, city staff and community ambassadors to ensure our Comprehensive Plan is a representation of all as we developed a guide for the future development of our home and how we engage,” Renee Burton, division director of planning for the City of Danville, said.
The American Planning Association’s Sustainable Communities Division announced the winners of the 12th Annual Awards for Excellence in Sustainability during the 2025 National Planning Conference in Denver. The awards honor projects, plans, policies, individuals, and organizations dedicated to supporting sustainable communities.
The categories and winners include:
- State and Regional Award: San Francisco Bay Regional Shoreline Adaptation Plan, San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission
- Community Award: PLAN Danville | A Comprehensive Guide to the Future, City of Danville, Virginia, and SmithGroup
- Environment, Climate, and Energy Award: Envision Contra Costa: 2045 General Plan and Climate Action & Adaptation Plan 2024 Update, Contra Costa County, California, Department of Conservation and Development
- Quality of Life Award: Gwinnett County 2045 Unified Plan, Gwinnett County, Georgia
- Policy, Law, and Tool Award: Global Methane Hub CH4 Pathways Tool, Sustainability Solutions Group USA Inc.
- Student Award: Be Prepared Gilroy: A Community Disaster Preparedness Toolkit, Mariah Padilla, UC Berkeley Masters