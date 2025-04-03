Danville wins national sustainability award for PLAN Danville initiative

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville has been recognized as a winner in the American Planning Association’s 12th Annual Awards for Excellence in Sustainability. The city received the Community Award for its initiative, PLAN Danville | A Comprehensive Guide to the Future.

“This award is a recognition of the efforts of the residents, city staff and community ambassadors to ensure our Comprehensive Plan is a representation of all as we developed a guide for the future development of our home and how we engage,” Renee Burton, division director of planning for the City of Danville, said.

Recommended Videos

The American Planning Association’s Sustainable Communities Division announced the winners of the 12th Annual Awards for Excellence in Sustainability during the 2025 National Planning Conference in Denver. The awards honor projects, plans, policies, individuals, and organizations dedicated to supporting sustainable communities.

The categories and winners include: