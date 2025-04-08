Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: UVA Health opens outpatient transplant clinic

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: Healthwatch, Wytheville, Transplant Clinic

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A new outpatient transplant clinic has opened in Wytheville, making it easier for people in Southwest Virginia to seek treatment.

The clinic will provide care for patients who need or have received a transplant for the kidney, liver and lungs.

The clinic is bringing these services closer to patients’ homes, aiming to make transplant care more accessible, approachable and understandable for patients.

“If you can meet with a team and you really talk about it and how it relates to you, what would happen to me? What would I need to do? What tests would I have to do, it seems like it becomes more approachable. These are smaller steps then you realize the team’s gonna help you manage them.”

The clinic has collaborated with local healthcare providers. This allows for increased testing and patient care coordination.

About the Author
Amanda Stellwag headshot

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

