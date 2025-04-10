Community meeting on Roanoke’s proposed budget set for Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – During a community meeting on Thursday, people in the Star City will have a chance to ask questions, engage with city officials and learn more about Roanoke’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The meeting will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke on Grandin Road and will include a brief budget presentation.

The 2026 proposed budget was presented to the public for the first time on March 24, totaling more than $403 million in general funds. This would include a 9.3% increase overall in property tax revenues.

More than 30 percent of the city’s operating budget is allocated to personnel-related costs. The city has proposed a 3% merit increase and adjustment to the salaries of employees earning below the living wage of $42,000.

In the past two years, Roanoke has decreased its turnover rate by 2.9% overall, increased the average salary by 22% and raised all employees to the recommended salary target minimum. The budget for the 2025 fiscal year also increased the starting pay for police recruits as well as firefighter recruits and paramedics.

As discussions about next year’s budget continue, many have expressed concerns about funding allocated for Roanoke City Public Schools. School leaders told 10 News that they face up a budget shortfall of up to $7 million.

To help make up revenue, the proposed budget includes a proposed meals tax increase from 5.5% to 6.5%, which would affect local restaurants and potentially those who eat there. The city manager said she would ask the council to consider raising it by an additional .5%, resulting in a 7% meal tax.

Another community meeting will be held on Thursday, April 17, at Pilgrim Baptist Church.