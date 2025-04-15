300 bright yellow signs placed at rest stops across Virginia to remind drivers to slow down

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Department of Transportation have placed 300 new bright yellow safety signs across Virginia’s rest stops, reminding drivers to put safety first when behind the wheel.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Department of Transportation have installed 300 bright yellow safety signs across Virginia’s rest stops, reminding drivers to put safety first when behind the wheel.

The signs display the message “Slow Down, Arrive Alive” and are part of a statewide initiative to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding, promote safer driving and reduce speed-related crashes.

This campaign comes in response to alarming statistics from last year. In 2024, according to preliminary numbers, there were over 25,000 speed-related crashes in the state, resulting in more than 2,000 serious injuries and tragically claiming the lives of 410 individuals.

The “Slow Down, Arrive Alive” campaign hopes to remind drivers that speeding not only increases the risk of crashes but also significantly heightens the severity of those crashes.

“Every day, we see the tragic results of speed-related crashes in Virginia. By displaying these signs, we’re sending a clear message to drivers that speeding is not just illegal, but dangerous and deadly,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “With the installation of these signs, we hope to bring awareness to this critical issue and remind all drivers to slow down and drive responsibly.”

The initiative coincides with ongoing state efforts aimed at improving roadway safety and reducing the number of preventable crashes.

“VDOT is proud to partner with DMV to display an important reminder to drivers who visit our safety rest areas and welcome centers to make the safe choice of slowing down on Virginia’s roadways,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We do our part to keep highways safe and need motorists to take responsibility to keep those around them safe.”

For more information about safe driving practices and how to prevent dangerous driving behaviors, visit the DMV website at https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/programs/speeding.