VDEM recognizes telecommunicators during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is in the midst of celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which takes place from April 13 to 19, 2025. This annual event highlights the essential role of telecommunicators, who serve as the vital link between the public and emergency services.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has officially proclaimed April 13 to 19, 2025, as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Virginia, recognizing the significant contributions of these professionals to public safety.

In 2024, Virginia’s 9-1-1 telecommunicators answered approximately 4.3 million calls. These dedicated professionals manage both everyday crises and large-scale incidents, working behind the scenes to support one another and ensure public safety.

Public safety telecommunicators are often the first responders in emergencies, providing crucial information and assistance to callers and emergency personnel. Their professionalism, compassion and commitment are key in ensuring that help is dispatched quickly and effectively, often making a critical difference in life-and-death situations.

“These unsung heroes work tirelessly behind the scenes, handling high-pressure situations with grace and expertise,” said VDEM State Coordinator John Scrivani. “Their role is indispensable in maintaining the safety and well-being of our communities across the commonwealth.”

VDEM also acknowledges the efforts of its Situational Awareness Unit telecommunicators, who coordinate state resources to assist localities during public safety emergencies.

The department encourages all Virginians to show appreciation for the telecommunicators who serve their communities with dedication and excellence.

For more information on the history of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, visit npstw.org.