Downtown Roanoke Inc. launches “GIVE Roanoke” campaign

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) is rallying community support during GIVE Roanoke, the region’s largest day of giving, to raise funds for its Ambassador and Beautification programs.

DRI aims to make downtown attractive and vibrant, as an economically strong, clean, and welcoming downtown is essential for the health of the entire Roanoke region. Beautification efforts include 276 hanging baskets, 128 planters, nine palisade planters in Market Square, and Market Square tree lighting. Each basket costs $425 for plants, materials, and maintenance per season, while each planter costs $550.

Additionally, the eight-person, paid Ambassador team provides nearly 300 hours of weekly services. The program supplements existing services and allows for the expansion and improvement of the downtown experience for residents, employees, and visitors through three sections:

Cleaning: Removal of litter and debris, weed control, graffiti and handbill removal, power washing.

Hospitality: Actively engaging and welcoming downtown visitors, answering questions, providing directions and recommendations.

Outreach: Conducting business outreach, addressing quality of life issues, checking in with those in need, helping connect them with services, and working closely with Roanoke City Police to report and share information.

The Ambassador Program is administered by Block by Block and managed by DRI. The program is funded through significant investments from DRI, the City of Roanoke, the Foundation for Downtown Roanoke, Inc., Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Foundation, and other downtown stakeholders. This initiative is a community-wide effort, and DRI has secured funding through 2026 while actively seeking additional funders to ensure the program’s sustainability and eventual expansion.