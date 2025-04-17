Eighth person charged following thefts from motor vehicles in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department has charged and arrested an eighth person following their involvement in thefts from motor vehicles.

28-year-old Antonio Ballard was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 misdemeanors, including three counts of petit larceny, attempt to obtain money by false pretenses and six counts of tampering with a vehicle.

The Danville Police Department continues to investigate all incidents relating to thefts from motor vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at [//www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#]www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.larceny