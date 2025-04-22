Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider

Local News

Forum for Democratic Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidates to be held in Roanoke

All six Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidates are expected to attend

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gubernatorial, Lieutenant Governor, Primary, Democratic, Forum, Politics, Decision 2025
From left to right: Ghazala Hashmi, Aaron Rouse, and Levar Stoney. No file photos were available of Alex Bastani, Babur Lateef, or Victor Salgado. Courtesy of AP. (Copyright 2025 by Associated Press - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va – A forum featuring the six Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia is set to be held on Wednesday, April 22 in Roanoke.

The forum will be hosted by Red Wine & Blue and the Roanoke Valley Democratic Women. This is the first forum to be held for these candidates ahead of the June 17 primary election. Early voting begins on May 2.

Recommended Videos

All six candidates will be participating in the forum:

  • Alex Bastani, an attorney
  • State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi
  • Babur Lateef, chair of the Prince William County School Board
  • State Sen. Aaron Rouse
  • Victor Salgado, federal prosecutor
  • Levar Stoney, former Mayor of Richmond

The event begins at 7 p.m., and it will be livestreamed for the public on Red Wine & Blue’s YouTube channel.

Tune in to 10 News at 11 on Wednesday, April 23 for coverage of the event.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS