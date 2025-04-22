Forum for Democratic Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidates to be held in Roanoke

(Copyright 2025 by Associated Press - All rights reserved.)

From left to right: Ghazala Hashmi, Aaron Rouse, and Levar Stoney. No file photos were available of Alex Bastani, Babur Lateef, or Victor Salgado. Courtesy of AP.

ROANOKE, Va – A forum featuring the six Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia is set to be held on Wednesday, April 22 in Roanoke.

The forum will be hosted by Red Wine & Blue and the Roanoke Valley Democratic Women. This is the first forum to be held for these candidates ahead of the June 17 primary election. Early voting begins on May 2.

All six candidates will be participating in the forum:

Alex Bastani, an attorney

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi

Babur Lateef, chair of the Prince William County School Board

State Sen. Aaron Rouse

Victor Salgado, federal prosecutor

Levar Stoney, former Mayor of Richmond

The event begins at 7 p.m., and it will be livestreamed for the public on Red Wine & Blue’s YouTube channel.

Tune in to 10 News at 11 on Wednesday, April 23 for coverage of the event.