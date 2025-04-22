Forum for Democratic Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidates to be held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – A forum featuring the six Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia is set to be held on Wednesday, April 22 in Roanoke.
The forum will be hosted by Red Wine & Blue and the Roanoke Valley Democratic Women. This is the first forum to be held for these candidates ahead of the June 17 primary election. Early voting begins on May 2.
All six candidates will be participating in the forum:
- Alex Bastani, an attorney
- State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi
- Babur Lateef, chair of the Prince William County School Board
- State Sen. Aaron Rouse
- Victor Salgado, federal prosecutor
- Levar Stoney, former Mayor of Richmond
The event begins at 7 p.m., and it will be livestreamed for the public on Red Wine & Blue’s YouTube channel.
Tune in to 10 News at 11 on Wednesday, April 23 for coverage of the event.