ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office launched the CLEAN Initiative on Tuesday. It is a new community-focused effort aimed at making the Star City cleaner and greener.

CLEAN stands for “Collecting Litter Enriching Areas Naturally.” 10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore spoke with community leaders about why Earth Day is a perfect day to kick off the initiative. You can watch the full video here.