Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to launch CLEAN Initiative on Earth Day

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is set to launch the CLEAN Initiative on Tuesday, a new community-focused effort aimed at making the Star City cleaner and greener.

The name itself stands for “Collecting Litter Enriching Areas Naturally,” and community leaders said Earth Day is the perfect day to kick off the project, which is rooted in environmental stewardship.

Recommended Videos

Sheriff Antonio D. Hash expressed his strong support of the initiative and explained why it’s important: “This is about more than picking up trash; it’s about lifting our neighborhoods, changing mindsets, and giving back to the community.”

With the CLEAN Initiative, work crews from the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, alongside members of the Sheriff’s Office Services Division, will respond to cleanup requests when time and resources allow. Requests can be submitted through the website.

Community members are encouraged to attend the launch event on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Rivers Edge North.