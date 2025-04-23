Little Feet Meet returns Wednesday at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. – The 14th Annual Little Feet Meet is back and is more ready than ever to promote inclusivity, both on and off the field, by bringing kids of all abilities together for a day of play.

The event will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roanoke College’s Alumni Field, featuring a variety of events.

Recommended Videos

More than 625 athletes from 33 local elementary schools will lace up for Wednesday’s event.

At 10:30 a.m., a special ceremony will take place, featuring the lighting of the torch by students from Oak Grove Elementary School.

“For our athletes with disabilities, the Little Feet Meet is a public celebration of meeting developmental and social milestones,” said Nancy Morehouse, Sr. Director with Special Olympics Virginia. “And for their peers without disabilities, it’s a chance to compete, connect, and cheer as teammates and friends. Together, we are truly changing the game.”

10 News will be there, and we’ll show you all the action Wednesday night.