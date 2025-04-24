Roanoke Police plan memorial service for fallen K-9 Knox

Roanoke police are planning a memorial service for a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty.

Knox, a 3-year-old German shepherd, died during a police chase last week. He joined the Roanoke Police Department in May 2023, serving as a narcotics detection and patrol apprehension K-9.

“We bear the weight of this loss with solemn reflection,” Chief Scott Booth said when his passing was first announced. “RPD will forever honor Knox and his life of service to our community.”

Police will honor his service to the community at the Berglund Center on Friday at 2 p.m.

The event is open to the public.