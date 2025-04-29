2 Virginia cities have highest overdose rates in the country

Many places in our region have higher than average drug overdose numbers. (Courtesy: NEMSIS)

New data shows two Virginia cities have some of the highest non-fatal overdose rates in the country per capita.

The White House launched an opioid overdose tracker in 2022 with the hope that it could help address the issue.

It tracks numbers from EMS agencies across the country about non-fatal opioid and stimulant overdoses that have been reported to the National Emergency Medical Services information system.

Based on the dashboard, in the past year, Washington D.C., Delaware, North Carolina, Washington State, and Oregon saw the highest rates of nonfatal overdoses.

When you break it down by city or county per capita, Galax took the No. 5 spot.

Another Virginia city, Richmond, was ranked ninth.

Roanoke City took the No. 2 spot in 2023.

This dashboard focuses entirely on opioids — the leading cause of drug deaths — and stimulants.

Fentanyl Awareness Day is April 29, and the Governor ordered all flags flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth.

“We remember those we have lost and families forever changed due to fentanyl poisoning, acknowledge the devastation of this drug on communities, and recognize those who have dedicated their lives to spread awareness, education and prevention of fentanyl overdoses across the Commonwealth and the Nation,” he said in the order.