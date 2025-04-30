Community demands change after 10-year-old’s death highlights bullying in Southwest Virginia

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A 10-year-old girl’s tragic death is putting a spotlight on bullying in Southwest Virginia.

About 60 people gathered Tuesday night at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount for a community forum focused on addressing bullying in schools. Families, educators, and students opened up about their experiences, calling for real change.

Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue helped organize the event.

“This isn’t just a home problem or a school problem, it’s a community problem,” Perdue said during the forum.

Another speaker was Carol Young, the CEO of Healing Strides of VA. She urged the crowd to think bigger than blame.

“In raising children, they trust us to do the right thing—the best thing—for them. We put them in the school system, and trust is broken," Young said. “I’m not saying it’s the teachers’ fault. I’m not saying it’s the parents’ fault. I’m not saying whose fault it is. Because I think we all, as a community, we have to be aware of what the situation is.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Parents said the emotional toll is heavy, especially when children feel unsafe.

“None of them feel safe in the school,” one mother said.

Others pointed to a lack of consequences for harmful behavior.

“Bullies, regardless of where they’re getting their behavior from, need to be held accountable,” said Rachelle Hodges, a mother of three.

Hodges was moved to tears by the story of Autumn Bushman, a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide.

“Her story is overwhelming,” she said. “To see a mother mourn for her child like that is something, a fear no woman ever wants to have.”

Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers spoke directly to parents during the event, acknowledging that Virginia is struggling to provide the tools necessary to combat bullying effectively.

“We have to have the tools and the training for our teachers and counselors and social workers to be able to work with students and parents on how to repair that harm,” said Siers. “It takes a lot of effort to build those relationships and build that trust.”

“It’s not something that can just be resolved with a five-minute discipline meeting and a two-day suspension,” he added. “Virginia has not got there.”

Organizers of the forum said they hope this conversation doesn’t stop here—and that it doesn’t take another tragedy before real change happens.

For more information about bullying prevention efforts and resources, visit: