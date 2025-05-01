25 Chick-fil-A team members in Roanoke awarded $40,000 in scholarships

Twenty-five team members from three Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Star City have been awarded $40,000 in scholarships from Chick-fil-A, Inc.

ROANOKE, Va. – Twenty-five team members from three Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Star City have been awarded $40,000 in scholarships from Chick-fil-A, Inc.

It’s part of the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships initiative that allows Chick-fil-A restaurant owner-operators to nominate team members with strong leadership skills, a deep passion for academic success and an unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on their communities.

Here are some of the students who received awards:

Addison from Chick-fil-A Valley View Mall: A Shift Leader attending Liberty University to study Biomed; also a high school band member and church volunteer.

Daniel from Chick-fil-A Valley View Blvd: A Shift Leader attending Southeastern Seminary, studying Global Studies; he’s served on mission trips to 10+ countries.

Christian from Chick-fil-A Southern Hills Dr: A Team Member and salutatorian of his graduating class, headed to Liberty University to major in Mechanical Engineering; active in his church and community.

These 25 scholarship recipients are among more than 15,000 team members across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada to receive scholarships. In all, Chick-fil-A, Inc. awarded more than $27 million in scholarships to more than 15,000 restaurant team members.