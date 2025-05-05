Concern among city officials, residents over downtown Roanoke safety

Saturday’s early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke that left three injured happened while many people were out enjoying a night out.

Residents and city officials, like Councilmember Phazon Nas, are concerned about walking around downtown Roanoke at night.

“[When] me and my fiancée are down there, particularly later at night, when my younger cousins are down there, I’m concerned, and it’s because of the track record,” Nash said.

Residents such as Dian Bolling looked to offer some words of advice, such as keeping one’s head on a swivel, especially late at night.

“You have to have some street smarts,” Bolling said. “You don’t go and hang out with people who look like they have nothing better to do than to get in trouble.”

Other residents believe that guns, when mixed with the emotions that alcohol can bring, can result in violence.

“We allow guns to be concealed and carried on people,” Robert Bolling said. “When you mix ego with drinks and guns, things can go wrong.”

Nash is also on the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. He says that while gun violence concerns aren’t as high as the summer of 2023, one incident is still too many.

Nash also says efforts are being made to keep Roanoke residents safe downtown, as evidenced by the quick response by the Roanoke Police Department early that morning.

“It’s a way to deter crime from occurring, but it’s also a great way to respond immediately as you can,” Nash said.