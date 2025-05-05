Downtown Roanoke to hold 800-foot waterslide fundraiser in June

A fundraiser for downtown Roanoke’s Ambassador Program will be making a splash in the Star City this summer.

On June 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and June 29 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Downtown Roanoke, Inc. will transform the 2nd Street Bridge into an 800-foot waterslide. General admission tickets are $35 per person, while tickets for children aged 4 to 12 are $10. Kids must be at least 4 years old to participate.

In addition, children under 46 inches or kids younger than 7 years old must have a registered adult to accompany them on the slide.

An adult-only time slot will be available on Saturday, June 28, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $40.

The slide will be located at the intersection of Gainsboro Road NW, Salem Avenue SW and 2nd Street SW.

You can purchase your tickets here.