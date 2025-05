(Copyright 2025 by Pulaski Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

Photo of Pulaski Fire Department putting out a training camper fire.

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Fire Department showcased the live fire training they conducted on Tuesday, May 6, which saw them practice important field skills.

PFD said their crew members practiced the following skills on Tuesday:

hose line advancement

stages of fire growth

extinguishment of car fires

extinguishment of camper fires

You can find some of the fires they worked to extinguish below.

Photo of Pulaski Fire Department live fire training on May 6, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by Pulaski Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

Photo of Pulaski Fire Department live fire training on May 6, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by Pulaski Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

Photo of Pulaski Fire Department live fire training on May 6, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by Pulaski Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

Photo of Pulaski Fire Department live fire training on May 6, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by Pulaski Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

Photo of Pulaski Fire Department live fire training on May 6, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by Pulaski Fire Department - All rights reserved.)