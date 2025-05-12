Lynchburg Fire Department celebrates new state-of-the-art fire engine

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department is celebrating its newest fire engine this morning, Engine 2.

The fire truck was purchased back in 2022 and features state-of-the-art technology, with ergonomic equipment placement and enhanced safety features. Fire Chief Greg Wormser says that the staff played a role in designing the new truck.

Recommended Videos

“That’s super important to us, that we have that buy-in from our staff and that we include them in that process so they get a sense of pride and belonging to what happens for the citizens.” Greg Wormser, Lynchburg Fire Chief

Engine 2 will operate out of Station 2 on Grace Street. The older truck it replaces will be moved into reserve status.