Two rescued from New River by Galax Fire Department

Photo of the Galax Fire Department assisting a man in the New River.

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Fire boat team rescued brought two people to safety who were in distress in the New River, Galax Fire Department said.

GFD said they were alerted to an individual in distress around 12:46 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, the Galax Fire boat team located a 16-year-old boy in distress and assisted him within two minutes.

Authorities said that after the first victim was rescued, another victim was located on the opposite bank and returned to safety.

This was the first deployment of the GFD’s new Boats and Motors.