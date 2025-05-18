First-ever “Swing for Cash” Golf Classic honors the life and legacy of Cash Gaudio

FOREST, Va. – The Live Like Cash Gaudio Foundation is set to host their first-ever “Swing for Cash” Golf Classic at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the London Downs Golf Club.

The golf tournament will honor the life and legacy of Cash Gaudio, who was killed back in last year.

10 News sat down with Cash’s father Micah Gaudio, who told them that, while golf was never a major part of Cash’s life, the foundation was inspired to put it together after multiple requests from the community.

“Golf wasn’t a big part of Cash’s life, you know. The community kept saying ‘do a golf tournament, do a golf tournament.’ Finally, after about the tenth person said ‘do a golf tournament’, I said you’re going to help us right?” Gaudio said.

Multiple sponsors jumped at the chance to help the foundation, helping bring money and teams to the tournament.

Over twenty teams will be taking part in the tournament and have the chance to win many different prizes, such as a new car, vacations and new golf clubs. Two students will also be receiving scholarships.

However, the biggest reason teams, sponsors and the community rallied together to bring this tournament together?

To honor the life of Cash Gaudio and make sure his legacy is remembered for generations to come.

“There’s all kinds of people that knew him that won’t let his memory fade. He was taken from us way too soon, a favorite son of many of the communities,” Gaudio said. “We just want to make sure that his good goes on way past our life times.”