Former President Biden’s cancer diagnosis shows the importance of getting tested

Former President Biden’s recent prostate cancer diagnosis is a reminder for everyone—getting tested is the first step to protecting your health.

Doctors recommend people between the ages of 40 and 75 should get screened for prostate cancer. Early detection is key because most prostate cancers grow slowly and can be found years before symptoms appear.

“Most prostate cancer is very slow-growing, and PSA blood test screening, we say PSA screening, that actually finds prostate cancer 10 to 15 years before you would ever have a symptom. So most men, when they’re diagnosed, have had prostate cancer for many many years because it’s slow growing, doesn’t tend to move or change in a quick way.” Kirsten Greene, urologist, professor, and chair of the University of Virginia Dept. of Urology

Aggressive prostate cancer, like former President Biden’s, means the cancer cells are more likely to spread. Treatment options vary and should be discussed with a doctor since each comes with different side effects.

Experts also encourage patients to seek a second opinion so they fully understand all their choices.