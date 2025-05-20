Skip to main content
Grayson County High School seniors overcome challenges throughout school year

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Grayson County school district reports 100% graduation rate

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – This school year has presented significant challenges for Grayson County Public Schools. The academic calendar was disrupted early on when students missed two full weeks due to Tropical Storm Helene. As winter set in, additional closures from ice and snow resulted in more than 30 missed days of class for the entire year.

Despite these obstacles, the senior class at Grayson County High School is set to graduate with an impressive 100% graduation rate. In addition, students have collectively earned more than $1 million in scholarships, showcasing their resilience and determination despite the problems throughout the year.

To hear more about their inspiring journey, tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6, where two scholarship recipients will share their experiences of overcoming adversity this school year and discuss how their scholarships will support their future endeavors.

Also hear from the school’s guidance counselor, who emphasizes the importance of applying for scholarships to her seniors and talks about how proud she is of this senior class’s achievements.

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

