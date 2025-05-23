Busch Gardens Williamsburg opens The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge

Busch Gardens Williamsburg has launched its newest attraction, The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge, which opened today. This family inverted coaster, North America’s longest, offers an immersive ride through a Bavarian village where chaos erupts as glowing red eyes and howls signal a terrifying creature. Riders will speed through over 2,500 feet of track at up to 40 miles per hour, with height requirements of 42 inches with an adult and 48 inches without.

Members previewed the ride last week, receiving enthusiastic reviews. The park celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a DJ dance party, attended by local dignitaries and Wolf Scouts from the Colonial Virginia Council of Scouting America.

“Last weekend, we gave our Members the opportunity to preview The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge, and they loved it,” said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg. “The return of the iconic wolf struck a chord with guests.”

To celebrate, Busch Gardens is offering a limited-time Memorial Day sale with up to 35% off Fun Cards and Memberships, which provide unlimited visits throughout 2025 and additional perks.

For more information, visit BuschGardens.com/Williamsburg and follow Busch Gardens on social media @BuschGardensVA.