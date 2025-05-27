Residents eager for more shops in Cave Spring despite no Publix opening date set

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re going to have to wait a little longer for Publix.

The grocery chain plans to build at the intersection of Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road, near Kroger, CVS and Middle Eastern Grill and Grocery. However, when 10 News reached out to Publix last week, it said there is no opening date to share.

10 News reached out to Publix earlier this year, and a spokesperson said construction was initially scheduled to begin in April. Roanoke County officials said they have not yet issued building permits for the project.

The store will include a pharmacy drive-up window and rear dock facilities.

Residents welcome the addition of another grocery option to the area, something besides Kroger and Food Lion.

“I think it would be a good competition for Kroger. Although I do love Kroger, they could stand a little competition, but I think it would be nice. It’s good for the area,” said Aimee Poff.

Some residents familiar with the chain from other locations said they’re excited.

“Competition’s great if it helps bring the price down. We’ve been to Publix in Florida, and we loved it,” Wanda English.

Down Brambleton, a Starbucks is slated to open next month at Cave Spring Corners, where the Dollar General and Hamrick’s are located.

Many residents are looking forward to the new shops coming to the area.

“I think they need to build up and get more going on, get more jobs and get an economy going,” said Elbert Roberts.

10 News also spoke with people about what other shops they’d like to see in the Cave Spring area.

“Cheesecake Factory, that would be good, and I would love to see a Costco open here,” said Sheena Lucio.