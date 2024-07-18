73º
New site development plans filed for Publix in Cave Spring area of Roanoke County

The store will include a terrazzo floor, pharmacy drive-up window and rear dock

10 News Staff

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – 10 News is learning more about the Publix grocery store that is slated to open in Roanoke County.

The company recently filed site development plans on one of the area’s biggest supermarket projects in years.

It will be located on the corner of Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road.

The store will include a terrazzo floor, pharmacy drive-up window and rear dock.

The announcement about the popular grocery chain coming to our area came in December 2023. While there are currently about 19 stores in the Commonwealth, it would mark the first Publix in Southwest Virginia.

Still no word on when it will open.

