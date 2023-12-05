Publix possibly coming to Cave Spring area

CAVE SPRING, Va. – A popular grocery store chain may be headed to Roanoke County.

Publix, a Florida-based supermarket chain that’s known for its sweet deals, has purchased land off Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road, according to county leaders.

Roughly a year ago, there was a great deal of speculation circulating throughout the community after the Board of Supervisors voted to rezone the land for retail use.

However, at the time, the name of the new business had not been released. Despite this, many community members voiced their concerns about the idea of bringing another grocery store to the area, some claiming that it would have a negative effect on traffic.

Others were in support of the notion and said that it would be a great addition to the Roanoke Valley.

This would be the first Publix in Southwest Virginia.

