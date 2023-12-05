Roanoke County residents share excitement, concern over new Publix

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA – People have been speculating for more than a year about a new store coming to Roanoke County and now we can tell you Publix grocery store is moving in.

“We’re just hoping for great things, I’m so happy to learn that - you made my day,” Roanoke County resident Laurene Abbott said.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors voted a year ago to rezone the land off of Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road in Cave Spring for retail use.

Now, thanks to public records, we know that Publix owns the land.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker said the store brings new excitement.

“We’re excited to have a new business opportunity with Public coming. This will be their first venture into the valley, and we’re excited to see what they will bring for us,” Hooker said.

Abbott said she’s thrilled.

“We go to Florida in February, and that’s our favorite place to go is Publix. We’re just so excited to have that option here,” Abbott said.

While Publix stores aren’t hard to come by in the sunshine state, Roanoke County native Patrick Beck said he’s ready for something new to come to his neck of the woods.

“Every grocery store brings a little bit different to the table and so whether it be more specialty items or classic items, produce, I’m all for having more options,” Beck said.

While many people are sharing their excitement, some people are also sharing their concerns over the location.

“I think that’s ridiculous,” neighbor Hannah St. Clair said.

St. Clair lives behind the land that Publix bought and said there are enough grocery stores in the area.

“We’ve already got two grocery stores within two blocks, and another one. Plus this is a crowded intersection. The last thing we need is some more traffic to jam it up,” St. Clair said.

There is currently no timeline listed for the project.

“Just hurry up and build it already,” another man said.

We tried calling Publix’s media relations team, and have emailed several times, but haven’t heard back.