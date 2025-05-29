Six VADOC K9s receive donation body armor

(Copyright 2025 by Virginia Department of Corrections - All rights reserved.)

Six K9s to receive body armor following donation to VADOC.

RICHMOND, Va. – Six Virginia Department of Corrections K9s will be receiving bullet and stab protective vests donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., VADOC said on Thursday.

The following K9s will receive their new vests within the next 10 weeks:

Dzipo

Eda

Elly

Jarno

Ricki

Thor

The vests will also be embroidered with “In memory of K9 Rivan, Virginia DOC, EOW 4-2-24."

If you’re interested in helping a K9 receive bulletproof gear, you can learn more about Vested Interest in K9s here.