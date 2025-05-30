Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, in remembrance of 2019 Virginia Beach shooting

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Friday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in memory of the 2019 Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting on May 31, 2025. The shooting took the lives of 12 people. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Here is the Governor’s full statement:

Recommended Videos