Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, in remembrance of 2019 Virginia Beach shooting

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Friday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in memory of the 2019 Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting on May 31, 2025. The shooting took the lives of 12 people. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Here is the Governor’s full statement:
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the twelve victims who tragically lost their lives during a 2019 shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, May 31, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 30th day of May, 2025.
Sincerely,Glenn Youngkin