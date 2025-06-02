Why you should know how to do CPR

June is CPR and AED Awareness Month.

If you don’t know how to do CPR, now is a good time to learn.

Recommended Videos

You never know when an emergency could happen.

“There’s incredible data that delays in CPR will actually change the outcome quite considerably for a patient. And conversely, if you can intervene within those first few minutes even, the chances of that patient actually having a survival skyrocket,” said Nicholas Ruthmann, MD, cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Ruthmann said he can understand why some people might be scared to step in during an emergency to perform CPR, but the consequence of not doing so is much worse.

So, what are the steps for CPR?

First, check the person’s pulse and see if they are breathing.

If you don’t notice any activity, begin CPR right away.

It’s recommended to do 100 to 120 chest compressions per minute.

Make sure you are pushing fast and hard.

Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation is not necessary.

If there is an AED device available, you could consider using that too.

“This is a device that can help re-shock the heart. And if the heart needs to be shocked back, shocking them with this AED is truly the biggest lifesaver that can happen,” said Dr. Ruthmann. “And just like CPR, the sooner that can happen, the better. A lot of people fear this new device that they’ve never seen, they’ve never opened up, they’ve never used. It will do the work for you. All you have to do is open it up, press ‘on’, listen and follow the instructions. “

Reports show most cardiac arrests happen at home, which is why Dr. Ruthmann emphasizes the importance of knowing CPR.