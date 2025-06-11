Woman arrested, man at large after Henry County vehicle pursuit

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had arrested a woman and a wanted man is still at large after a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday.

Authorities say a deputy attempted a traffic stop at 4 p.m. on a green Ford Ranger pickup truck in the 1500 block of Stones Dairy Road in the Bassett area of Henry County.

The drivier of the vehicle failed to stop and continued down Stones Dairy Road at a low speed before turning on to Jarrett Drive. During the drive the passenger door opened multiple times suggesting that one of the occupants was attempting to flee.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and the driver, Brandee Feazelle, exited the vehicle and attempted to run on foot, but was quickly apprehended by the deputy. HCSO says the front seat passenger, James Shaffer, fled the scene on foot into a wooded area behind a nearby trailer. A third individual also fled but was apprehended by another deputy on the scene. This individual was released after it was determined they had no outstanding warrants.

Feazelle and Shaffer both had outstanding warants for their arrest, a K-9 conducted a track effort to locate Shaffer, but the search was unsuccessful.

Feazelle was arrested on the following warrants:

Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substances in violation of Virginia Code Section §18.2-250

Probation Violation in violation of Virginia Code Section §19.2-306

She was additionally charged with the following:

Fail to Stop for Law Enforcement in violation of Virginia Code Section§ 46.2-817 Loud Exhaust in violation of Virginia Code Section §46.2-1049

Improper Tread Depth in violation of Virginia Code Section§ 46.2-1043

‚The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Shaffer who is wanted on the following charges:

Possession of a Scheduled I/II Drug in violation of Virginia Code Section § 18.2-250

Possession of a Scheduled I/II Drug in violation of Virginia Code Section § 18.2-250

This investigation is ongoing, Anyone having information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of James William Shaffer, is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276- 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid