American Red Cross makes giving blood a lot easier now

ROANOKE, Va. – Blood donors across the nation can say goodbye to uncomfortable finger pricks as the American Red Cross rolls out innovative ring-shaped sensors for hemoglobin testing.

The organization has begun implementing new noninvasive technology that eliminates the need for finger sticks when checking iron levels before blood donation. The American Red Cross checks your hemoglobin first to make sure that you can safely give blood. If your levels are too low, you are not allowed to donate.

“I know for me, I’m excited about this. I give blood as often as possible, and to avoid that finger prick is gonna be something that keeps me smiling and going through the process in a lot more comfortable way,” said Communications Manager Kristopher Dumschat for the American Red Cross Virginia Region.

The new ring-shaped sensor uses light technology to measure hemoglobin levels through the donor’s thumb or finger.

Most blood drives in Southwest Virginia have already begun using the new technology. The American Red Cross wants all blood drives nationwide to use them by the end of the month.

The organization also introduced new devices to help with the donation process. These include new equipment for measuring temperature, blood pressure, and pulse rate.

The American Red Cross provides approximately 40% of the nation’s blood supply, with nearly seven million people donating to the group annually. These new testing devices could help improve the donation experience and potentially encourage more people to give blood.

“We always need more people to roll up their sleeves and donate that life-saving blood, especially in the summer months when we’re dealing with schools being out and people going on vacations, things like that. We typically see a decrease in blood donations,” said Dumschat.