Franklin Co. gears up for Antique Farm Days

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Agricultural heritage takes center stage this weekend as the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days celebrates its 22nd year of connecting generations through historic machinery and rural traditions.

Charles Brubaker, President of Antique Farm Days, emphasizes the event’s deeper purpose beyond machinery displays.

“We want to make sure people understand the importance that the agricultural community and the antique equipment had in forming our area and feeding our nation,” Brubaker says. “It’s kind of preserving the past for the future.”

The annual event showcases an impressive array of vintage farming equipment and demonstrations that highlight the region’s rich agricultural history. Visitors can experience live demonstrations of threshing, baling, the operation of restored steam engines and of course, tractor pulls.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Demonstrators from across the country converge at the event to share their preserved pieces of agricultural history. The event provides a unique opportunity for antique enthusiasts like Kenny Wells and Jim Myers to showcase their restored machinery and share their knowledge with younger generations.

“We’re very fortunate to have an event like Antique Farms Days that gets us all together and has an event like this every year, Wells said.

Organizers anticipate more than 5,000 attendees will walk through the gates this weekend. The event runs from Friday to Sunday, with new events each day.

Admission will be $6, with kids 12 & under free. For more information, check out the event’s site.