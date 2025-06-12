National D-Day Memorial Foundation becomes fourth 2025 Spirit of Virginia Award recepient

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin and Governor Glenn Youngkin present the third 2025 Spirit of Virginia Award to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation on June 10, 2025. (Courtesy of Office of the First Lady)

BEDFORD, Va. – Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin presented the fourth 2025 Spirit of Virginia Award to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation at the memorial Site in Bedford Tuesday.

The foundation was recognized for its efforts in preserving the lessons and legacy of D-Day through educational events and memorial ceremonies.

For 24 years, the Memorial has strengthened the community through honoring the 4.413 men who were killed in action while also providing D-Day veterans a place to visit, reflect, remember and pay tribute to those who did not survive.

“This Foundation exemplifies the essence of the Spirit of Virginia: service-oriented, pioneering, and transformative in its mission to preserve the legacy of those heroes who fought for our freedom,”said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“Their educational programs and commitment to remembrance inspire future generations, and it’s an honor to recognize their contributions and service to Virginia and our nation with this award.”

“Very rarely does a site evoke such poignant emotions - awe, gratitude, sadness, and admiration - but the National D-Day Memorial does just that,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “The Memorial’s Foundation provides education and programming centered on honoring the brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while also maintaining this majestic place - one that fully embodies the spirit of Virginia.”

“Our staff, volunteers, and board of directors at the National D-Day Memorial are honored to be recognized by the Governor and First Lady of Virginia with the Spirit of Virginia Award,”said April Cheek-Messier, President and CEO of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation. “It truly is a testament to the hard work of those involved with the Memorial who ensure, through education and remembrance, that we continue to honor those who served and sacrificed for our freedom. We are humbled by the service of the men and women of the WWII generation, and by all the veterans who have served since, and we are grateful for this prestigious award in recognition of our efforts to honor them throughout the year.”

The Spirit of Virginia Award highlights unique contributions and achievements across the Commonwealth and honors those who make extraordinary impacts in various sectors.